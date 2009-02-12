This blog has hit the mark of having over 250,000 visitors in total since its inception. For sites that get that much in day, this would seem like incredibly small potatoes. For this site, since it is only a hobby and something that I update infrequently on only a small number of television subjects, it's pretty good. I have trouble imagining that many people seeing this thing.



To share the credit, I have to thank Brian Kehoe and Danny Nunez and the rest of the models of The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency who inspire a lot of interest and web searches, day after day around the world.



Second, I have to thank Brett Novek and the America's Most Smartest Model cast, who still grab people's attention. People have never lost interest in Brett (me neither) and they find their way to my pages. Brett was my first break out star and you never forget your first. ♥ Brett.



Third, I have to thank the boys of Make Me A Supermodel, season one. There are always people interested in Ben DiChiara and Perry Ullmann.



Fourth, I have to thank the people who have become one page wonders on the site. Adult film star Aaron James comes to mind.



Fifth, I have to mention Ryan A. Conklin who is beginning to draw eyeballs over here. He's a complicated character who takes a lot of time, and I do mean a lot, to figure out so I hope it will be worth it in the end.



I also have to mention Bravo's Work Out. What a dud for me. It was a lot of work and no payoff. Occasionally I get a hit on a search about Greg Plitt, but he was a minor character in my posts. I really skewered Jackie Warner and I wanted to share that condemnation with the world.



Most importantly, I thank you nameless strangers who pass this way and especially the ones who leave a comment.



I really don't know how much longer I will continue to publish stuff online. I'm not a writer and I don't get satisfaction from the act of writing. It's work and I would rather devote my time to other things that may interest me. At first I wanted to see if I could do it and now I know I can, so that's done. The thing that keeps bringing me back is that I kind of hate the idea of building something up and then letting it die a slow death.



If I'm still doing this I'll give a shout out at the half million mark. Till then...